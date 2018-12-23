Slim WhitmanBorn 20 January 1923. Died 19 June 2013
Slim Whitman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p039xp38.jpg
1923-01-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c1262e2-cb86-4dc9-8acf-781ff4523192
Slim Whitman Biography (Wikipedia)
Ottis Dewey Whitman Jr (January 20, 1923 – June 19, 2013), professionally known by stage name Slim Whitman, was an American country music, western music and folk music artist singer-songwriter and instrumentalist known for his yodeling abilities and his smooth, high, three-octave-range falsetto in a style christened as "countrypolitan". He stated that he had sold in excess of 120 million records. In the 1950s Whitman toured with Elvis Presley as the opening act. In the 1990s a new generation was exposed to Whitman through his songs featured in the film Mars Attacks!; his iconic "Indian Love Call" would kill the invading Martians every time the record was played.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rose Marie
Rose Marie
Rose Marie
Love Song of the Waterfall
Love Song of the Waterfall
Love Song of the Waterfall
When I Grow Too Old to Dream
When I Grow Too Old to Dream
When Im Gone, Youll Soon Forget
When Im Gone, Youll Soon Forget
When Im Gone, Youll Soon Forget
Secret Love
Secret Love
Secret Love
Happy Anniversary
Happy Anniversary
Happy Anniversary
Ride Away (With A Song In Your Heart)
Ride Away (With A Song In Your Heart)
Ride Away (With A Song In Your Heart)
Blue Bayou
Blue Bayou
Blue Bayou
These Are My Mountains
These Are My Mountains
These Are My Mountains
China Doll
China Doll
China Doll
Tumbling Tumbleweeds
Tumbling Tumbleweeds
Tumbling Tumbleweeds
Just a Few Sweet Kisses
Just a Few Sweet Kisses
Just a Few Sweet Kisses
Keep It A Secret
Keep It A Secret
Keep It A Secret
You Are My Sunshine
You Are My Sunshine
You Are My Sunshine
Red River Valley
Red River Valley
Red River Valley
Tennessee Waltz
Tennessee Waltz
Tennessee Waltz
Beautiful Dreamer
Beautiful Dreamer
Beautiful Dreamer
The Old Lamplighter
The Old Lamplighter
The Old Lamplighter
Slim Whitman Old Spinning Wheel
Slim Whitman Old Spinning Wheel
Slim Whitman Old Spinning Wheel
Indian Love Call
Indian Love Call
Indian Love Call
Sweeter Than the Flowers
Sweeter Than the Flowers
Sweeter Than the Flowers
Rhinestone Cowboy
Rhinestone Cowboy
Rhinestone Cowboy
I'll Take You Home Again Kathleen
I'll Take You Home Again Kathleen
I'll Take You Home Again Kathleen
Since You're Gone
Since You're Gone
Since You're Gone
