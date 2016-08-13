Jerry JeromeBorn 19 June 1912. Died 17 November 2001
Jerry Jerome
1912-06-19
Jerry Jerome Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Jerome (19 June 1912, in Brooklyn – 17 November 2001) was an American jazz and Big Band musician, a tenor saxophonist. He played with Glenn Miller and Red Norvo, then Benny Goodman from 1938 to 1940, and Artie Shaw.
Jerry Jerome Tracks
East of the Sun
Jerry Jerome
East of the Sun
East of the Sun
Bach Goes To Town
Harry James
Bach Goes To Town
Bach Goes To Town
Stardust
Hoagy Carmichael
Stardust
Stardust
I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
Jerry Jerome
I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
