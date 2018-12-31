Freddie & The DreamersFormed 1963. Disbanded 2000
Freddie & The Dreamers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03kc12n.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c0d53a1-daa6-4afe-bf2d-b324f0602e26
Freddie & The Dreamers Biography (Wikipedia)
Freddie and the Dreamers were a British band that had a number of hit records between May 1963 and November 1965. The band's stage act was enlivened by the comic antics of the 5-foot-3-inch-tall (1.60m) Freddie Garrity, who would bounce around the stage with arms and legs flying. Freddie officially retired from all work in February 2001. He died in Bangor, North Wales, on 19 May 2006, aged 69.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Freddie & The Dreamers Tracks
Sort by
You Were Made For Me
Freddie & The Dreamers
You Were Made For Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc12n.jpglink
You Were Made For Me
Last played on
I Understand
Freddie & The Dreamers
I Understand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc12n.jpglink
I Understand
Last played on
Do The Freddie
Freddie & The Dreamers
Do The Freddie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc12n.jpglink
Do The Freddie
Last played on
I'm Telling You Now
Freddie & The Dreamers
I'm Telling You Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc12n.jpglink
I'm Telling You Now
Last played on
If You Gotta Make A Fool Of Somebody
Freddie & The Dreamers
If You Gotta Make A Fool Of Somebody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc12n.jpglink
If You Gotta Make A Fool Of Somebody
Last played on
Over You
Freddie & The Dreamers
Over You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc12n.jpglink
Over You
Last played on
Freddie & The Dreamers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist