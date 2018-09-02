Pig DestroyerFormed 1997
Pig Destroyer
1997
Pig Destroyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Pig Destroyer is an American grindcore band formed in 1997 in Alexandria, Virginia. The band was formed by vocalist J. R. Hayes, guitarist Scott Hull, and drummer John Evans. Throughout the band's earlier history, they were a three-piece group until sampler Blake Harrison joined in 2006, notably had no bassist until the inclusion of John Jarvis in 2013, and went through 2 past drummers with the role currently held by Adam Jarvis. Pig Destroyer is one of the most well-known grindcore bands in the genre due to Hayes's poetic lyrics, Hull's incorporation of thrash, punk, and doom influences in songwriting, and diverse and precise drumming.
Mt. Skull
Pig Destroyer
Mt. Skull
Mt. Skull
Delusional Supremacy 2K
Pig Destroyer
Delusional Supremacy 2K
Red Tar
Pig Destroyer
Red Tar
Red Tar
The Underground Man
Pig Destroyer
The Underground Man
Iron Drunk
Pig Destroyer
Iron Drunk
Iron Drunk
Burning Palm
Pig Destroyer
Burning Palm
Burning Palm
