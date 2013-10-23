Amanda StottBorn 6 May 1982
Amanda Stott
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982-05-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c0c757d-6a0a-4bca-b1e0-675a48a26e36
Amanda Stott Biography (Wikipedia)
Amanda Stott (born May 6, 1982) is a Canadian pop singer from Brandon, Manitoba, Canada.[not verified in body]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amanda Stott Tracks
Sort by
Reach
Amanda Stott
Reach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reach
Last played on
Amanda Stott Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist