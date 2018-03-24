Maggie TeyteBorn 17 April 1888. Died 26 May 1976
Maggie Teyte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1888-04-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c0ac816-fb89-4102-aedd-493344c28f33
Maggie Teyte Biography (Wikipedia)
Dame Maggie Teyte, DBE (17 April 1888 – 26 May 1976) was an English operatic soprano and interpreter of French art song.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maggie Teyte Tracks
Sort by
Fetes Galantes, Bk.1: V. Fantoches
Claude Debussy
Fetes Galantes, Bk.1: V. Fantoches
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Fetes Galantes, Bk.1: V. Fantoches
Last played on
Le Colibri
Ernest Chausson
Le Colibri
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46y.jpglink
Le Colibri
Last played on
Offrande
Reynaldo Hahn
Offrande
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5k0.jpglink
Offrande
Last played on
Tu n'es pas beau, tu n'es pas riche (La Perichole)
Jacques Offenbach
Tu n'es pas beau, tu n'es pas riche (La Perichole)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
Tu n'es pas beau, tu n'es pas riche (La Perichole)
Last played on
Tu N'es Pas Riche
Maggie Teyte
Tu N'es Pas Riche
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tu N'es Pas Riche
Last played on
Si Mes Vers Avaient Des Ailes
Maggie Teyte
Si Mes Vers Avaient Des Ailes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Si Mes Vers Avaient Des Ailes
Last played on
L'invitation au voyage
Maggie Teyte
L'invitation au voyage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L'invitation au voyage
Last played on
Your King and Country Want You
Maggie Teyte
Your King and Country Want You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your King and Country Want You
Last played on
Petite Dinde, ah quel outrage from Veronique
Maggie Teyte
Petite Dinde, ah quel outrage from Veronique
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
Winter Proms 1935–6: Prom 10
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8rv2m
Queen's Hall
1936-01-09T22:11:32
9
Jan
1936
Winter Proms 1935–6: Prom 10
Queen's Hall
Proms 1935: Prom 31
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebv6v2
Queen's Hall
1935-09-14T22:11:32
14
Sep
1935
Proms 1935: Prom 31
Queen's Hall
Proms 1935: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emcnc8
Queen's Hall
1935-08-15T22:11:32
15
Aug
1935
Proms 1935: Prom 05
Queen's Hall
Winter Proms 1934–5: Prom 12
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e395v2
Queen's Hall
1935-01-12T22:11:32
12
Jan
1935
Winter Proms 1934–5: Prom 12
Queen's Hall
Proms 1934: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1934
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5v6v2
Queen's Hall
1934-08-11T22:11:32
11
Aug
1934
Proms 1934: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1934
Queen's Hall
Maggie Teyte Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist