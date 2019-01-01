Margaux AvrilBorn 8 April 1991
Margaux Avril
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991-04-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c082d68-93f2-4d1c-bed6-e7b24ef5fe95
Margaux Avril Biography (Wikipedia)
Margaux Avril (born in Paris, France on 8 April 1991) is a French singer. She is signed to the French AZ label.
She studied piano and photography. After meeting guitarist Tristan Salvati, they collaborated as an artistic duo gaining fame online after releasing online materials. The recording of "L'air de rien" gained notability first on Noomiz online website and was released on AZ label charting both in France and Belgium.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Margaux Avril Tracks
Sort by
Margaux Avril Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist