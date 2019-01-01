Margaux Avril (born in Paris, France on 8 April 1991) is a French singer. She is signed to the French AZ label.

She studied piano and photography. After meeting guitarist Tristan Salvati, they collaborated as an artistic duo gaining fame online after releasing online materials. The recording of "L'air de rien" gained notability first on Noomiz online website and was released on AZ label charting both in France and Belgium.