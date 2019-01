The musical duo Perrey and Kingsley (Jean-Jacques Perrey 1929–2016 and Gershon Kingsley, b. 1922) are pioneers in the field of electronic music. Before their collaboration, starting in 1965, electronic music was considered to be purely avant-garde. They were among the first to create electronic music for the general public.

