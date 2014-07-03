Perrey & Kingsley
Perrey & Kingsley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c05057e-ebb1-4679-85e0-21c928ec01cd
Perrey & Kingsley Biography (Wikipedia)
The musical duo Perrey and Kingsley (Jean-Jacques Perrey 1929–2016 and Gershon Kingsley, b. 1922) are pioneers in the field of electronic music. Before their collaboration, starting in 1965, electronic music was considered to be purely avant-garde. They were among the first to create electronic music for the general public.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Perrey & Kingsley Tracks
Sort by
Computer In Love
Perrey & Kingsley
Computer In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Computer In Love
Last played on
The Savers
Perrey & Kingsley
The Savers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Savers
Last played on
One Note Samba
Perrey & Kingsley
One Note Samba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Note Samba
Last played on
Cosmic Ballad
Perrey & Kingsley
Cosmic Ballad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cosmic Ballad
Last played on
Countdown at 6
Perrey & Kingsley
Countdown at 6
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Countdown at 6
Last played on
Perrey & Kingsley Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist