Jonathan Seet (born November 23, 1969) is a Singaporean-born Canadian singer-songwriter, composer and producer.
Seet was born in Singapore to a Singaporean father and an Irish mother[citation needed] who emigrated to Canada shortly after he was born. He currently resides in Toronto, Ontario and has lived in Oxford and London, UK.
