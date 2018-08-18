The Brothers70s disco
The Brothers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c023021-dcc4-4e9a-bd4d-9675f228bf36
The Brothers Tracks
Sort by
Are You Ready for This
The Brothers
Are You Ready for This
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Under The Skin
The Brothers
Under The Skin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Under The Skin
Last played on
Are You Ready For This (instrumental)
The Brothers
Are You Ready For This (instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Are You Ready For This (instrumental)
Performer
Last played on
Brothers Groove
The Brothers
Brothers Groove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brothers Groove
Last played on
The Brothers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist