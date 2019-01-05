Mr. MisterFormed 1982. Disbanded 1989
Mr. Mister
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tjfrw.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c01e170-1302-4e75-a10c-d9e440b0c68f
Mr. Mister Biography (Wikipedia)
Mr. Mister was an American pop rock band, active throughout the 1980s. The band's name came from an inside joke about a Weather Report album called Mr. Gone where they referred to each other as "Mister This" or "Mister That", and eventually selected "Mr. Mister". The band consisted of Richard Page on lead vocals and bass guitar, Steve George on keyboards/backing vocals, Pat Mastelotto on acoustic and electronic drums/percussion and Steve Farris on guitars/backing vocals. Mr. Mister was the successor to the band Pages, fronted by Page and George from 1978 to 1981.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mr. Mister Tracks
Sort by
Kyrie
Mr. Mister
Kyrie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfrw.jpglink
Kyrie
Last played on
Broken Wings
Mr. Mister
Broken Wings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfrw.jpglink
Broken Wings
Last played on
Mr. Mister Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist