Brian CoxPhysicist & ex-keyboard player for D:Ream. Born 3 March 1968
Brian Cox
1968-03-03
Brian Cox Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Edward Cox OBE, FRS (born 3 March 1968) is an English physicist who serves as professor of particle physics in the School of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Manchester. He is best known to the public as the presenter of science programmes, especially the Wonders of... series and for popular science books, such as Why Does E=mc²? and The Quantum Universe. He has been the author or co-author of over 950 scientific publications.
Cox has been described as the natural successor for BBC's scientific programming by both David Attenborough and Patrick Moore. Before his academic career, Cox was a keyboard player for the bands D:Ream and Dare.
Brian Cox Performances & Interviews
Prof Brian Cox joins Shaun for a Science chat about an asteroid that's spinning in retrograde, which scientists are hoping to land on to gather some samples.
Shaun: “We’ve got the technology to send a probe to land on an asteroid in retrograde but we can’t get Windows 95 to work!”
Prof Brian Cox chats to Shaun Keaveny about the origins of water suggesting it could be recycled as far back as Roman times.
Prof Brian Cox on Water: 'There are elements of water recycled through Caligula’
Brian Eno & Brian Cox chat to Shaun Keaveny about their experiences of making new sounds
Eno & Cox discuss how their experiences of making new sounds
Brian Cox and Robin Ince talk Glastobury, music, brains, evolution & mud with Steve Lamacq.
Robin Ince and Brian Cox
Sara Cox sits in for Chris Evans and is joined by Professor Brian Cox and Johnny Marr.
Professor Brian Cox chats with Sara
Professor Brian Cox explains the wonders of the universe to Shaun.
Professor Brian Cox chats to Shaun Keaveny
Brian Cox Tracks
There Will Come A Time
Orbital
There Will Come A Time
There Will Come A Time
Last played on
Mystic Age (feat. Brian Cox)
Ian McNabb
Mystic Age (feat. Brian Cox)
Mystic Age (feat. Brian Cox)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Professor Brian Cox presents The Planets
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evbj6q
Barbican, London
2018-09-29T21:32:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05wg27r.jpg
29
Sep
2018
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Professor Brian Cox presents The Planets
Barbican, London
BBC at the Edinburgh Festivals: BBC at the Edinburgh Festivals 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejh38g
Edinburgh
2014-08-01T21:32:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p024bmzl.jpg
1
Aug
2014
BBC at the Edinburgh Festivals: BBC at the Edinburgh Festivals 2014
12:00
Edinburgh
