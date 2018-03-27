Richard NicholsonBorn 1563
Richard Nicholson
1563
Richard Nicholson Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Nicholson (baptised 26 September 1563 – 1638 or 1639) was an English musician and the first Heather Professor of Music at the University of Oxford.
Richard Nicholson Tracks
Red Priest
Richard Nicholson
Red Priest
Red Priest
Last played on
Sing shepherds all, in your roundelays
Richard Nicholson
Sing shepherds all, in your roundelays
