Hubert SumlinBorn 16 November 1931. Died 4 December 2011
Hubert Sumlin
1931-11-16
Hubert Sumlin Biography (Wikipedia)
Hubert Charles Sumlin (November 16, 1931 – December 4, 2011) was a Chicago blues guitarist and singer, best known for his "wrenched, shattering bursts of notes, sudden cliff-hanger silences and daring rhythmic suspensions" as a member of Howlin' Wolf's band. He was ranked number 43 in Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time".
Hubert Sumlin Tracks
I'm Coming Home
Hubert Sumlin
I'm Coming Home
I'm Coming Home
Walkin thru the park
Hubert Sumlin
Walkin thru the park
Walkin thru the park
Come Home Baby
Hubert Sumlin
Come Home Baby
Come Home Baby
Let Your Fingers Do The Talkin'
Hubert Sumlin
Let Your Fingers Do The Talkin'
Without A Friend Like You
Hubert Sumlin
Without A Friend Like You
Smokestack
Hubert Sumlin
Smokestack
Smokestack
Sumlin Boogie
Hubert Sumlin
Sumlin Boogie
Sumlin Boogie
Hubert Sumlin Links
