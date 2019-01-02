TrickyUK trip hop producer Adrian Thaws. Born 27 January 1968
Adrian Nicholas Matthews Thaws (born 27 January 1968), better known by his stage name Tricky, is an English record producer and rapper. Born and raised in Bristol, he began his career as an early collaborator of Massive Attack before embarking on a solo career with his debut album, Maxinquaye, in 1995. The release won Tricky popular acclaim and marked the beginning of a lengthy collaborative partnership with vocalist Martina Topley-Bird. He released four more studio albums before the end of the decade, including Pre-Millennium Tension and the pseudonymous Nearly God, both in 1996. He has gone on to release eight studio albums since 2000, most recently Ununiform (2017).
Tricky is a pioneer of trip hop music, and his work is noted for its dark, layered musical style that blends disparate cultural influences and genres, including hip hop, alternative rock and ragga. He has collaborated with a wide range of artists over the course of his career, including Terry Hall, Björk, Gravediggaz, Grace Jones, and PJ Harvey.
Tricky chats to Mary Anne Hobbs and Stuart Maconie at the 6 Music Festival in Bristol
Tricky chats to Mary Anne Hobbs and Stuart Maconie at the 6 Music Festival in Bristol
Tricky joins Liz Kershaw to speak about his newest album, False Idols.
Tricky speaks to Liz Kershaw
Tricky was live with Lauren - hear clips from his live tracks and the full interview.
Tricky speaks to Lauren Laverne
