Dani Siciliano Biography
Dani Siciliano is an American singer. She has worked with Matthew Herbert on several of his projects including the albums Around the House, Bodily Functions and Scale. She has also released two solo albums, Likes... and Slappers.
Dani Siciliano Tracks
Sincerely (Okumu Rework)
Celebrity (feat. Dani Siciliano)
Gone Are Those Days
I'm The Question (Ben Vedren Remix)
I Hadn't Known (I Only Heard) (feat. Dani Siciliano)
