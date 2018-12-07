Total ContrastFormed 1985. Disbanded 1987
Total Contrast
1985
Total Contrast Biography (Wikipedia)
Total Contrast was a male duo from England, specialising in soul and electro music. They are well known for their 1985 hit "Takes a Little Time", which made number 1 on the US dance chart and number 17 in the UK. The group formed in 1983 consisting of members Robin Achampong and Delroy Murray.
Total Contrast Tracks
Takes a little time
Total Contrast
Last played on
Takes A Little Time
Total Constrast
Last played on
Whatcha Gonna Do
Total Contrast
Last played on
I Need Your Lovin'
Total Contrast
Last played on
What We Do
Total Contrast
Last played on
Total Contrast Links
Similar Artists
