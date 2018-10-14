The Highwaymen60's USA folk group. Formed 1958. Disbanded 1964
The Highwaymen
1958
The Highwaymen Biography (Wikipedia)
The Highwaymen were a 1960s "collegiate folk" group. They originated at Wesleyan University and had a Billboard #1 hit in 1961 with "Michael", a version of the African-American work song "Michael, Row the Boat Ashore", and another Top 20 hit in 1962 with "Cotton Fields". "Michael" sold over one million copies, and was awarded a gold record.
The Highwaymen Tracks
Michael
The Highwaymen
Michael
Michael
I Know Where I'm Going
The Highwaymen
I Know Where I'm Going
I Know Where I'm Going
Gypsy Rover
The Highwaymen
Gypsy Rover
Gypsy Rover
Committed To Parkview
Highwayman
Committed To Parkview
Committed To Parkview
Michael Row The Boat Ashore
The Highwaymen
Michael Row The Boat Ashore
The Gypsy Rover
The Highwaymen
The Gypsy Rover
The Gypsy Rover
Live Forever
The Highwaymen
Live Forever
Live Forever
The Bird Man
The Highwaymen
The Bird Man
The Bird Man
True Love Travels a Gravel Road
The Highwaymen
True Love Travels a Gravel Road
True Love Travels a Gravel Road
Whiskey In The Jar
The Highwaymen
Whiskey In The Jar
Whiskey In The Jar
Cotton Fields
The Highwaymen
Cotton Fields
Cotton Fields
The Highwaymen Links
