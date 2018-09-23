Peter SchidlofBorn 9 July 1922. Died 16 August 1987
Peter Schidlof
1922-07-09
Peter Schidlof Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Schidlof OBE (born as Hans Schidlof; 9 July 1922 – 16 August 1987) was an Austrian-British violist and co-founder of the Amadeus Quartet.
Peter Schidlof Tracks
String Quintet in C major, Adagio [2nd movement]
Franz Schubert
String Quintet in C major, Adagio [2nd movement]
String Quintet in C major, Adagio [2nd movement]
Sinfonia Concertante in E flat K.364 - extract
Alexander Gibson
Sinfonia Concertante in E flat K.364 - extract
Sinfonia Concertante in E flat K.364 - extract
Past BBC Events
Proms 1986: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
1986-07-28T20:57:09
28
Jul
1986
Proms 1977: Prom 46 - For Benjamin Britten
Royal Albert Hall
1977-09-07T20:57:09
7
Sep
1977
Proms 1972: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
1972-09-11T20:57:09
11
Sep
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-21T20:57:09
21
Aug
1972
Proms 1969: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-20T20:57:09
20
Aug
1969
