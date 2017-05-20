Norma John
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04ymvk6.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5bed8f00-c5a0-4c3f-8baf-72a3ccde6e1f
Norma John Biography (Wikipedia)
Norma John is a Finnish duo consisting of pianist Lasse Piirainen and vocalist Leena Tirronen. Tirronen previously placed third on season one of X Factor Suomi. They represented Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017, with the song "Blackbird" but failed to qualify to the final.
Norma John Performances & Interviews
- Norma John (Finland): Blackbirdhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yfdgv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yfdgv.jpg2017-03-29T16:35:34.000ZWritten by: Lasse Piirainen, Leena Tirronenhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wz8l6
Norma John (Finland): Blackbird
Norma John Tracks
Blackbird
