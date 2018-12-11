IndianaUK vocalist Lauren Henson
Indiana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br7s9.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5be8db78-fb0c-4427-9e25-547b64da79f9
Indiana Biography (Wikipedia)
Lauren Henson, better known by her stage name Indiana, is a British singer-songwriter from Loughborough. Her 2015 debut album, No Romeo, includes the UK top 20 single "Solo Dancing" (2014).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Indiana Performances & Interviews
Indiana Tracks
Solo Dancing
Indiana
Solo Dancing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s4ypc.jpglink
Solo Dancing
Last played on
Shadow Flash
Indiana
Shadow Flash
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7s9.jpglink
Shadow Flash
Last played on
Paper Cut
Indiana
Paper Cut
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7s9.jpglink
Paper Cut
Last played on
Blind As I Am
Indiana
Blind As I Am
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7s9.jpglink
Blind As I Am
Last played on
Heart On Fire
Indiana
Heart On Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0201wt3.jpglink
Heart On Fire
Last played on
Mess Around
Indiana
Mess Around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jwbl2.jpglink
Mess Around
Last played on
Solo Dancing (Joe Goddard remix)
Indiana
Solo Dancing (Joe Goddard remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qdgb.jpglink
Solo Dancing (Joe Goddard remix)
Last played on
Only the Lonely
Indiana
Only the Lonely
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7s9.jpglink
Only the Lonely
Last played on
Play Dead
Indiana
Play Dead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7s9.jpglink
Play Dead
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Indiana
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecgbj5
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-09-25T20:35:33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p027b6ht.jpg
25
Sep
2014
Live Lounge: Indiana
BBC Broadcasting House
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-22T20:35:33
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Zane Lowe Sessions: Indiana
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efx8q9
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2014-07-30T20:35:33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p023vl1n.jpg
30
Jul
2014
Zane Lowe Sessions: Indiana
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep3g9r/acts/a84dgw
Glasgow
2014-05-25T20:35:33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01zt6dj.jpg
25
May
2014
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
Glasgow
Live Lounge: Indiana
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed2bj5
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-04-16T20:35:33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01xkqdc.jpg
16
Apr
2014
Live Lounge: Indiana
BBC Broadcasting House
