SixNationState (also known as Six Nation State or 6NS) is an indie rock band formed in 2004 in Southampton, UK (although the band have since relocated to Reading, Berkshire to strengthen links with London's music scene). The band is known for their low-budget music videos, often starring fans of the band.
