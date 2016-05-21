Irving GertzBorn 19 May 1915. Died 14 November 2008
Irving Gertz
1915-05-19
Irving Gertz Biography (Wikipedia)
Irving Gertz (May 19, 1915 – November 14, 2008) was an American composer recognized for his compositions for many fantasy and horror B-movies and TV series of the 1950s and 1960s.
Irving Gertz Tracks
The Incredible Shrinking Man (1957) - Main Title
Orchestra
