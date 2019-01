Lô Borges (Born Salomão Borges Filho on January 10, 1952) is a Brazilian songwriter, singer and guitarist.

He was one of the founders of Clube da Esquina, a group of musicians originating in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. He co-authored with Milton Nascimento the album Clube da Esquina in 1972, which was a milestone in Brazilian popular music. Among his most famous compositions are Paisagem da Janela, Para Lennon e McCartney, Clube da Esquina No. 2, Trem de Doido and O Trem Azul.