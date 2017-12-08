RolloRollo Armstrong of Faithless. Born 29 April 1966
Rollo Biography (Wikipedia)
Rowland Constantine O'Malley Armstrong (born 29 April 1966) is an English music producer and multi-instrumentalist. He is half of the remix team Rollo and Sister Bliss and is a founding member of the electronic music group Faithless. He has remixed tracks for Pet Shop Boys, Simply Red, R. Kelly, U2, Moby, Grace, Tricky, and Suede.
Rollo Tracks
In The Beginning
Rollo
In The Beginning
In The Beginning
