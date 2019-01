Rowland Constantine O'Malley Armstrong (born 29 April 1966) is an English music producer and multi-instrumentalist. He is half of the remix team Rollo and Sister Bliss and is a founding member of the electronic music group Faithless. He has remixed tracks for Pet Shop Boys, Simply Red, R. Kelly, U2, Moby, Grace, Tricky, and Suede.

