Gary CrosbySon of Bing. Born 27 June 1933. Died 24 August 1995
Gary Crosby
Gary Crosby Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Evan Crosby (June 27, 1933 – August 24, 1995) was an American singer and actor. His parents were Bing Crosby, of whom he wrote a highly critical memoir, and the singer and actress Dixie Lee.
