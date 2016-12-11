BlasterjaxxFormed 2010
Blasterjaxx
2010
Blasterjaxx Biography (Wikipedia)
Blasterjaxx is a Dutch DJ and record producer duo composed of Thom Jongkind (born 1990) and Idir Makhlaf (born 1992). The duo originated in The Hague and has been active since 2010. They mainly produce big room house and electro house music.
Blasterjaxx Tracks
Rocket (Looks Remix)
W&W
Forever (feat. Courtney Jensen)
Blasterjaxx
Remix Artist
Versace (Club Killers Flip Edit)
DJ Mad, Blasterjaxx, Migos & Drake
Mystica (LOUDPVCK Remix)
Blasterjaxx
Rocket (Original Mix)
Blasterjaxx
Rocket
W&W
Titan
Badd Dimes & Blasterjaxx
Performer
Mystica
Blasterjaxx
Faith (Bare Faith 15 Edit)
Blasterjaxx
Fifteen (Hardwell Edit)
Blasterjaxx
Miami
Blasterjaxx
Booty Bounce - Where We Go
Blasterjaxx
