Hugo Ticciati Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugo Ticciati (born April 12, 1980) is a British-born violinist, living in Sweden. He has been successful in several worldwide events such as the Gotland Chamber Music Festival (Sweden), the St.Denis-Festival (Paris), and the Festival Internacional Cervantino. He has also begun his own Festival called the O/MODƏRNT, in Sweden.
Hugo Ticciati Tracks
Liebeslieder
Richard Strauss
Arabischer Tanze
Richard Strauss
Standchen, Op.17`2
Richard Strauss
'Mother of God, here I stand' (Veil of the Temple)
John Tavener
Ensemble
Berceuse sur le nom de Gabriel Faure
Maurice Ravel
Improvisation
Hugo Ticciati
Theme and Variations
Olivier Messiaen
