Guy GarveyBorn 6 March 1974
Guy Garvey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br31j.jpg
1974-03-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5bcdd1e3-9339-4915-bbbd-765bc1a4839b
Guy Garvey Biography (Wikipedia)
Guy Edward John Garvey (born 6 March 1974) is an English musician, singer, songwriter and BBC 6 Music presenter. He is the lead singer and lyricist of the rock band Elbow.
Guy Garvey Performances & Interviews
- 'Winning the Mercury Prize was possibly the best thing that's ever happened to Elbow'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p051crdj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p051crdj.jpg2017-09-14T17:09:00.000ZGuy Garvey explains why winning the Mercury Music Prize is a 'huge' deal for artists.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05g03fv
'Winning the Mercury Prize was possibly the best thing that's ever happened to Elbow'
- "We found a faster, easier way of working" Guy Garvey on Elbow's fresh starthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xl4hd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xl4hd.jpg2017-03-21T15:55:00.000ZMark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie are joined by Elbow frontman and songwriter Guy Garvey.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04xl27m
"We found a faster, easier way of working" Guy Garvey on Elbow's fresh start
- Elbow front-man Guy Garvey talks to Jo about their band's new album and tour.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04b1zk8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04b1zk8.jpg2016-10-05T19:30:00.000ZElbow front-man Guy Garvey talks to Jo about their band's new album and tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04b1zs5
Elbow front-man Guy Garvey talks to Jo about their band's new album and tour.
- Guy Garvey - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zkqy1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zkqy1.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZThe Elbow frontman gave his solo album a spin on the Park Stage.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041v48y
Guy Garvey - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Buried Treasures: Elbow's Guy Garveyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dbrbc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dbrbc.jpg2016-06-09T16:00:00.000ZGuy talks about curating the Meltdown Festival 2016 at the Southbank, football, dancing, bedtime stories and getting married...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dbrbr
Buried Treasures: Elbow's Guy Garvey
- 'It's smart, sexy, funny and has a boogie-woogie harpsichord solo in it'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ycytg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ycytg.jpg2016-04-12T12:18:00.000ZWhat song could Guy Garvey be talking about? It's one of his faves from the 50shttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03qtxpy
'It's smart, sexy, funny and has a boogie-woogie harpsichord solo in it'
- Courting the Squall and Meltdown - Guy Garvey on his solo album and festival curationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03gv9qn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03gv9qn.jpg2016-01-28T16:13:00.000ZGuy Garvey joins Radcliffe and Maconie to speak about the production of his debut solo album Courting the Squall.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03gv9tx
Courting the Squall and Meltdown - Guy Garvey on his solo album and festival curation
- Guy Garvey - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p023r5tg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p023r5tg.jpg2014-12-13T15:00:00.000ZElbow frontman and BBC 6 Music presenter Guy Garvey pops in to chat to Dermot O'Leary.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02f6d33
Guy Garvey - Interview
- Guy Garvey in conversation with Simon Mayohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bm5pj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bm5pj.jpg2014-11-12T11:53:00.000ZElbow's Guy Garvey joins Simon to talk about the band's successful year.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02bnc0m
Guy Garvey in conversation with Simon Mayo
- Guy Garvey - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02160wk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02160wk.jpg2014-06-17T23:00:00.000ZGuy Garvey, Elbow frontman and 6 Music DJ, performs the Spoken Word Session and chats about the band's new album, The Take Off and Landing of Everything.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02160x8
Guy Garvey - Interview
- Guy Garvey is invited to appear on Desert Island Discshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qjm42.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qjm42.jpg2014-01-24T19:53:00.000ZElbow's Guy Garvey is invited to appear on Desert Island Discs.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01qjmdm
Guy Garvey is invited to appear on Desert Island Discs
- Guy Garvey looks at the bad boys of the Orchestrahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dxpmv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dxpmv.jpg2013-08-09T10:55:00.000ZGuy Garvey looks at some of the stereotypical characters you might find in an orchestra.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01dxpp4
Guy Garvey looks at the bad boys of the Orchestra
- Guy Garvey discovers the missing soundhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dvt2j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dvt2j.jpg2013-08-08T10:55:00.000ZGuy Garvey's orchestral insights have led him to an unprecedented discovery of the missing sound, which he found whilst having a routine eye exam at the optician.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01dvt39
Guy Garvey discovers the missing sound
- Guy Garvey explores the role of the conductor aka the classical "Vibes Man"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dtc6c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dtc6c.jpg2013-08-07T11:28:00.000ZGuy Garvey takes us on a journey through the inner workings of an orchestra, and explains the job of a conductor as a sort of classical "Vibes Man".https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01dtc6k
Guy Garvey explores the role of the conductor aka the classical "Vibes Man"
- Guy Garvey's Alternative Guide To The Orchestrahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dqjbw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dqjbw.jpg2013-08-05T10:58:00.000ZOur man in The North, Guy Garvey lifts the lid on the quirks of an ensemble.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01dqjcx
Guy Garvey's Alternative Guide To The Orchestra
- Guy Garvey calls in to chat to Shaun Keavenyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bztqh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bztqh.jpg2013-06-27T15:29:00.000ZWe're joined by our man in the north, Elbow's Guy Garvey for a catch up and a sing song.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bztr4
Guy Garvey calls in to chat to Shaun Keaveny
Guy Garvey Tracks
Little Drummer Boy (6 Music Session, 21st Dec 2010)
The Rabble
Little Drummer Boy (6 Music Session, 21st Dec 2010)
The Rabble
Little Drummer Boy (6 Music Session, 21st Dec 2010)
Sun On You
Craig Armstrong
Sun On You
Sun On You
Cornflower (Marelle)
Craig Armstrong
Cornflower (Marelle)
Cornflower (Marelle)
The Gig
Guy Garvey
The Gig
The Gig
Harder Edges
Guy Garvey
Harder Edges
Harder Edges
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Live at Radio 2 Folk Awards 2015)
Ewan MacColl
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Live at Radio 2 Folk Awards 2015)
Ewan MacColl
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2015)
Guy Garvey
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2015)
Guy Garvey
Glacier (Live In Session)
Jamie Cullum
Glacier (Live In Session)
Glacier (Live In Session)
Electricity
Guy Garvey
Electricity
Electricity
Let's Dance (Radio 2 Session, 22nd Jan 2016)
Guy Garvey
Let's Dance (Radio 2 Session, 22nd Jan 2016)
Guy Garvey
Belly of the Whale
Guy Garvey
Belly of the Whale
Belly of the Whale
Murder Of Birds (Undressed)
Jesca Hoop
Murder Of Birds (Undressed)
Jesca Hoop
Murder Of Birds (Undressed)
Courting The Squall (6 Music Session, 4 Nov 2015)
Guy Garvey
Courting The Squall (6 Music Session, 4 Nov 2015)
Guy Garvey
Angela's Eyes
Guy Garvey
Angela's Eyes
Angela's Eyes
Open The Door
Guy Garvey
Open The Door
Open The Door
Unwind
Guy Garvey
Unwind
Unwind
To You - 6 Music Session 22/12/2009
Guy Garvey
To You - 6 Music Session 22/12/2009
Guy Garvey
To You - 6 Music Session 22/12/2009
Electricity (6 Music Festival 2016)
Guy Garvey
Electricity (6 Music Festival 2016)
Guy Garvey
Three Bells (6 Music Festival 2016)
Guy Garvey
Three Bells (6 Music Festival 2016)
Guy Garvey
I Don't Want To See The World On Fire (Radio 2 Session, 3rd November 2015)
Guy Garvey
I Don't Want To See The World On Fire (Radio 2 Session, 3rd November 2015)
Guy Garvey
Courting The Squall
Guy Garvey
Courting The Squall
Courting The Squall
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-26T20:29:29
26
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
19:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2016
Bristol
2016-02-14T20:29:29
14
Feb
2016
6 Music Festival: 2016
16:00
Bristol
