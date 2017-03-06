Andrew LippaBorn 22 December 1964
Andrew Lippa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964-12-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5bc8b2e3-2827-4eb4-b7c8-709468bda438
Andrew Lippa Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Lippa (born December 22, 1964) is an American composer, lyricist, book writer, performer, and producer. He is a resident artist at the Ars Nova Theater in New York City.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andrew Lippa Tracks
Sort by
How it Ends from Big Fish
Andrew Lippa
How it Ends from Big Fish
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
How it Ends from Big Fish
Last played on
One Normal Night
Andrew Lippa
One Normal Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Normal Night
Last played on
Andrew Lippa Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist