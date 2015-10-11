G. M. DurraniHindi Film Singer and Actor
G. M. Durrani
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5bc7f429-5f9e-443f-a853-18297d774ebe
G. M. Durrani Tracks
Sort by
Lara Lappa Lara Lappa Laai
Lata Mangeshkar
Lara Lappa Lara Lappa Laai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccqtk.jpglink
Lara Lappa Lara Lappa Laai
Last played on
Haath Seene Pe
Noorjehan & G. M. Durrani
Haath Seene Pe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Haath Seene Pe
Performer
Last played on
Bahut Betakaluff Huye (feat. G. M. Durrani)
Shamshad Begum
Bahut Betakaluff Huye (feat. G. M. Durrani)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022kfly.jpglink
Bahut Betakaluff Huye (feat. G. M. Durrani)
Last played on
Back to artist