Nancy Fabiola Herrera is a Canarian mezzo-soprano opera singer. Born in Venezuela to Canarian parents, Herrera is the recipient of the "Best Zarzuela Singer of 2007" award presented by the Fundación Premios Liricos Teatro Campoamor, for her performance in Ruperto Chapí's La Bruja.

In the summer of 2006, Herrera performed in a gala concert with Plácido Domingo in Puerto Rico, sang Maddalena in Rigoletto with the Metropolitan Opera in Central Park, Charlotte in Werther in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Luisa Fernanda opposite Plácido Domingo at the Teatro Real in Madrid. The DVD of Luisa Fernanda on Opus Arte, was awarded the Diapason d'Or.[citation needed]

During the 2007 and 2008 season, Herrera performed the Verdi's Requiem at the Palau de la Música Catalana in Barcelona. She sang a concert with the SODRE Symphony Orchestra of Montevideo,[citation needed][clarification needed SODRE is in Uruguay] and Carmen at the Metropolitan Opera and The Royal Opera, Covent Garden.

Her repertory includes among others: Adalgisa (Norma), Romeo (I Capuleti e i Montecchi), Giulietta (Les contes d'Hoffmann), and Rosina (Il barbiere di Siviglia).[citation needed]