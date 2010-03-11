cirKusTrip-hop band. Formed 1 October 2004
cirKus
2004-10-01
cirKus Biography (Wikipedia)
CirKus are a trip hop band formed by Burt Ford (Cameron McVey), Karmil (aka Matt Kent), Lolita Moon and Neneh Cherry.
cirKus Tracks
Bells
