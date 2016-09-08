The Balconies are a Canadian alternative music trio, based in Toronto, Ontario. Originally from Ottawa, the band originally consisted of siblings Jacquie and Steve Neville, and Liam Jaeger. They released their first studio album, Fast Motions, in February 2014.

Steve Neville quit the band sometime between the 2014 release of Fast Motions and the release of Rhoda in 2016. In 2017 it was announced that the group was disbanding after 10 years together.