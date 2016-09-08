The BalconiesFormed 2008
The Balconies
2008
The Balconies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Balconies are a Canadian alternative music trio, based in Toronto, Ontario. Originally from Ottawa, the band originally consisted of siblings Jacquie and Steve Neville, and Liam Jaeger. They released their first studio album, Fast Motions, in February 2014.
Steve Neville quit the band sometime between the 2014 release of Fast Motions and the release of Rhoda in 2016. In 2017 it was announced that the group was disbanding after 10 years together.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
