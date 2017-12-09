Aaron-Carl Ragland (August 19, 1973 – September 30, 2010), better known simply as Aaron-Carl, was an American electronic dance musician.

In 1999, he was the founder of the Detroit-based Wallshaker Music, an independent record label and music production company specializing in soulful house music, and of Cherry Juice Recordings, its European, Amsterdam-based, more Pop, record label. He was founder and CEO of W.A.R.M.T.H. International Inc. In addition to his own label, he also released materials on such respected labels as Ovum and the Underground Resistance, a sub-label Soul City as well as Rebirth, Metroplex, Subject Detroit and Universal France.

He remixed many Detroit techno artists, like Underground Resistance, Scan 7, DJ Bone, Aux 88 & Kelli Hand. In addition, he has remixed various house, R&B and other mainstream artists, including Dajae, GusGus, Manu Dibango, N'Dambi (with Keite Young) and Kindred the Family Soul, CeCe Peniston ("Above Horizons") and Michelle Weeks.[citation needed]