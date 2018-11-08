radio.string.quartet.viennaFormed 2004
radio.string.quartet.vienna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5bb9deb7-2a61-4db7-9f4b-32507160d6f5
Biography (Wikipedia)
The radio.string.quartet, interim radio.string.quartet.vienna, is a contemporary string quartet based in Vienna.
They are known for using a big variety of musical styles including classical, folk, rock, jazz, pop music, electronica and contemporary music in their compositions and arrangements. Despite their name they have no artistic connection to any radio station.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Nice Dream
Thom Yorke
Nice Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhw0.jpglink
Nice Dream
Last played on
Birdland
radio.string.quartet.vienna
Birdland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Birdland
Last played on
Black Market
radio.string.quartet.vienna
Black Market
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Market
Last played on
Peace
radio.string.quartet.vienna
Peace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peace
Last played on
Dream Caused By the Flight of a Bee Around a Pomegranate a Second Before Awakening
radio.string.quartet.vienna
Dream Caused By the Flight of a Bee Around a Pomegranate a Second Before Awakening
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist