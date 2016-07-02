Damita JoBorn 5 August 1930. Died 25 December 1998
Damita Jo DeBlanc (August 5, 1930 – December 25, 1998), known professionally as Damita Jo, was an American actress, comedian, and lounge music performer.
Baby, You've Got It Made
She's Got You
Room Full Of Roses
June Night
Twist With Me
I'll Be There
Baby You've Got It Made
