Nayyara Noor (Urdu: نیرہ نور ‎) is a Pakistani playback singer who is considered to be one of South Asia's popular film songs playback singer and a stage performer. She performs in the live ghazal singing concerts on Pakistan Television shows or in concert halls in the country. She has mainly been active from 1971-2012.

