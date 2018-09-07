Gösta WinberghBorn 30 December 1943. Died 18 March 2002
Gösta Winbergh
1943-12-30
Gösta Winbergh Biography (Wikipedia)
Gösta Winbergh (December 30, 1943 – March 18, 2002) was a Swedish tenor.
Gösta Winbergh Tracks
Delicieux oubli des choses (Le Roi Arthus, Act 1 Scene 3)
Ernest Chausson
Delicieux oubli des choses (Le Roi Arthus, Act 1 Scene 3)
Delicieux oubli des choses (Le Roi Arthus, Act 1 Scene 3)
"Et tu pretends...Ah! Mon ami, j'implore ta pitie!" from 'Iphigenie en Tauride'
Christoph Willibald Gluck
"Et tu pretends...Ah! Mon ami, j'implore ta pitie!" from 'Iphigenie en Tauride'
"Et tu pretends...Ah! Mon ami, j'implore ta pitie!" from 'Iphigenie en Tauride'
Past BBC Events
Proms 1990: Prom 61
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2b6q9
Royal Albert Hall
1990-09-10T21:11:11
10
Sep
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
