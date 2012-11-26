James "JHart" Abrahart (born 12 June 1988) is a British multi-platinum selling, Grammy nominated singer, songwriter, record producer and arranger, based in Los Angeles. Signed by Mike Caren to Artist Publishing Group in 2013, he has worked with a number of popular artists, including Usher, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Kygo, Chris Brown, Little Mix, Martin Garrix, Jason Derulo, Fifth Harmony, Keith Urban, Trey Songz, Kelsea Ballerini and Kevin Gates, amongst others. His output has amassed over $8 million in sales.