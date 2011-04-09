OrgyFormed 1994
Orgy
1994
Orgy Biography (Wikipedia)
Orgy is an American rock band formed in 1994, from Los Angeles, California. Orgy described their industrial rock music as "death pop". The band is best known for their cover version of the New Order song "Blue Monday" and their hit song "Stitches" both from their 1998 album Candyass.
Opticon
Blue Monday
