RBD was a Latin pop group from Mexico that gained popularity from Televisa's soap opera Rebelde, and found international success from 2004 until their separation in 2009. RBD has sold over 60 million Records worldwide, making them the most successful Latin pop group of all-time.

In November 2004 they release their debut album titled Rebelde. In September 2005 they release their second studio album, Nuestro Amor, receiving their first nomination in the Latin Grammy Awards. In 2006 they release their third album, Celestial. The album's lead single, "Ser o Parecer", topped the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart for two consecutive weeks. In the same year they released their first English album, Rebels. In 2007 they released Empezar Desde Cero, being nominated again in the Latin Grammy Awards, and finally in 2009 their last album entitled Para Olvidarte De Mí. The members are popular Mexican actors and singers Anahí, Dulce María, Christian Chávez, Alfonso Herrera, Christopher von Uckermann, and Maite Perroni.