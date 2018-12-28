Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5bacfb7c-1254-43c5-b1cd-eb79c9af65e7
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou Performances & Interviews
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou Tracks
Sort by
Fair Lady London
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou
Fair Lady London
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fair Lady London
Last played on
We Should've Gone Dancing (Live)
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou
We Should've Gone Dancing (Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Should've Gone Dancing (Live)
Last played on
Fair Lady London (Live)
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou
Fair Lady London (Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fair Lady London (Live)
Last played on
When Spring Calls
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou
When Spring Calls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Spring Calls
Last played on
Minds On The Run
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou
Minds On The Run
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Minds On The Run
Last played on
Tie My Ribbons
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou
Tie My Ribbons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tie My Ribbons
Last played on
Babe To Cradle
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou
Babe To Cradle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Babe To Cradle
Last played on
Up Mercatoria
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou
Up Mercatoria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up Mercatoria
Last played on
A Better Day
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou
A Better Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Better Day
Last played on
Expatriot
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou
Expatriot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Expatriot
Last played on
Spin Me A Rhyme
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou
Spin Me A Rhyme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spin Me A Rhyme
Last played on
For A Minute There
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou
For A Minute There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For A Minute There
Last played on
Cheap Wine
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou
Cheap Wine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cheap Wine
Last played on
More Than A Moment
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou
More Than A Moment
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
More Than A Moment
Last played on
A Proud Surender
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou
A Proud Surender
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Proud Surender
Last played on
Gypsy Child
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou
Gypsy Child
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gypsy Child
Last played on
The Stargazer's Gutter
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou
The Stargazer's Gutter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Been for Nothing
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou
All Been for Nothing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Love Is Forever
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou
Your Love Is Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Love Is Forever
Last played on
Making It Count
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou
Making It Count
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Making It Count
Last played on
Upcoming Events
29
Jan
2019
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou, Beth Rowley, Gangstagrass, Dogs, Treetop Flyers, Mike Farris, Ethan Johns, Austin Lucas, Nicki Bluhm, Amber Rubarth, Birds of Chicago, Caroline Spence, Amy Speace, CoCo and the Butterfields, Sam Lewis, Caleb Caudle, Michaela Anne, Police Dog Hogan, The Hanging Stars, William The Conqueror, Carson McHone, Wild Ponies, Sam Morrow, Neilson Hubbard, Noble Jacks, Bennett Wilson Poole, The Southern Companion, Lucas & King, Blue Highways, Arkansas Dave, Days Are Done, Martha L. Healy, Jamie Freeman and The Hungry Mothers
Americana Fest UK Showcase, London, UK
29
Jan
2019
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou, Gangstagrass, Treetop Flyers, Mike Farris, Austin Lucas, Nicki Bluhm, Amber Rubarth, Birds of Chicago, Caroline Spence, Martin Harley, Amy Speace, CoCo and the Butterfields, Sam Lewis, Caleb Caudle, Michaela Anne, Police Dog Hogan, The Hanging Stars, William The Conqueror, Carson McHone, Wild Ponies, Sam Morrow, Neilson Hubbard, Noble Jacks, Bennett Wilson Poole, The Southern Companion, Lucas & King, Blue Highways, Arkansas Dave, Days Are Done, Martha L. Healy, Jamie Freeman, The Hungry Mothers and The Luck (UK)
Unknown venue, London, UK
Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist