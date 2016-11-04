María Lucila Beltrán Ruiz (7 March 1932 – 24 March 1996), better known as Lola Beltrán, was a Mexican singer, actress, and television presenter.

Beltrán is and was one of Mexico's most acclaimed singers of Ranchera and Huapango music. She made the famous song "Priscila elque se fue" collaborations with other acclaimed Mexican music stars such as Amalia Mendoza, Juan Gabriel and Lucha Villa. She was internationally renowned for her interpretation of the songs "Cucurrucucú paloma" and "Paloma Negra" as well as sang before many world leaders. She was nicknamed Lola la Grande ("Lola the Great").

On cinema, she made her film debut on El cantor del circo (1940) an Argentine film. She also shared credits with famous and important Mexican movie stars such as Emilio Fernández, Ignacio López Tarso, Katy Jurado, María Félix and Pedro Armendáriz in La Bandida (1963). Her last film appearance came at Una gallina muy ponedora (1982) sharing credits with Columba Domínguez and Emilio Fernández.