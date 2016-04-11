The Scaffold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtyl.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5bacccbb-aedc-48df-abb9-07b204ca9403
The Scaffold Biography (Wikipedia)
The Scaffold were a comedy, poetry and music trio from Liverpool, England, consisting of musical performer Mike McGear (real name Peter Michael McCartney, the brother of Paul McCartney), poet Roger McGough and comic entertainer John Gorman.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Scaffold Performances & Interviews
The Scaffold Tracks
Sort by
Thank U Very Much
The Scaffold
Thank U Very Much
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtyl.jpglink
Thank U Very Much
Last played on
Lily The Pink
The Scaffold
Lily The Pink
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtyl.jpglink
Lily The Pink
Last played on
Gin Gan Goolie
The Scaffold
Gin Gan Goolie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtyl.jpglink
Gin Gan Goolie
Last played on
Latest The Scaffold News
The Scaffold Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist