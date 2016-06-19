Jim Fassett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5baa34cf-4aa6-400d-9d9b-b990d05085be
Jim Fassett Tracks
Sort by
Symphony of the Birds - 1st movt : Andante e lirico
Jim Fassett
Symphony of the Birds - 1st movt : Andante e lirico
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony of the Birds - 1st movt : Andante e lirico
Last played on
Second Movement (Buffo)
Jim Fassett
Second Movement (Buffo)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Second Movement (Buffo)
Last played on
Explanatory Comments
Jim Fassett
Explanatory Comments
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Explanatory Comments
Last played on
Jim Fassett Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist