Jasmine Kara (born Jasmine Karolina Kara Khatib-Nia, 23 June 1988) is a Swedish Iranian Spanish American singer and songwriter. Her breakthrough came in the summer of 2010, when she sang in Allsång på Skansen and at a concert held in connection with the Wedding of Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden, and Daniel Westling. In 2011 she also participated in the musical contest Körslaget on TV4, but the choir she led was eliminated in the first round.