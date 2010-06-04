Justo BetancourtBorn 6 December 1940
Justo Betancourt
1940-12-06
Justo Betancourt Biography (Wikipedia)
Justo Betancourt (born December 6, 1940) is a Cuban singer famous for his interpretation of Pa' bravo yo. He was born in Matanzas, but has lived a significant amount of time in Puerto Rico. His music shows Cuban influence but developed in the direction of Puerto Rican Salsa. Betancourt led a group called Borincuba (Conjunto Borincuba), a combination of the names Cuba and Borinquen, a name for Puerto Rico of Taíno origin. In addition to recording a number of solo albums, he has played with the Fania All Stars and Sonora Matancera, as well as performing with musicians and singers such as Celia Cruz, Mongo Santamaría, Eddie Palmieri and Ray Barretto, among others.
