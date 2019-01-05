David Penn is a corporate English magician from Northampton. He has been seen in the UK on four major TV series including The Sorcerer's Apprentice on BBC1, The Sorcerer's Apprentice Extra on BBC2, Freaky on Channel 4 and Astounding Celebrities on ITV1 . He reached the live semi -finals of Britain's Got Talent on ITV1. He has been described in the Daily Telegraph as "one of the country's leading illusionists".

Penn became interested in magic after his grandfather showed him a trick that involved pulling coins from behind his ear.

He is known amongst magicians for Refraction, his re-working of the Ted Lesley wine-glass bending effect and his coin bending effect Coinvexed.[citation needed] He also appears every other week with Sean Haydon on a show called the Wizard Product Review.