Andrew Hewitt
Andrew Hewitt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ba6379a-fea0-4c9c-9f92-6c07e5f0b293
Andrew Hewitt Tracks
Sort by
The Double (2013): "Double Theme"
Andrew Hewitt
The Double (2013): "Double Theme"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Double (2013): "Double Theme"
Last played on
William Shakespeare
Andrew Hewitt
William Shakespeare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
William Shakespeare
Bill's Final Speech To Anne
Andrew Hewitt
Bill's Final Speech To Anne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bill's Final Speech To Anne
The Final Sword Fight
Andrew Hewitt
The Final Sword Fight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Final Sword Fight
The Play Begins
Andrew Hewitt
The Play Begins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Play Begins
The Specialists and The Gunpowder Plot
Andrew Hewitt
The Specialists and The Gunpowder Plot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Specialists and The Gunpowder Plot
Marlowe's Ghost
Andrew Hewitt
Marlowe's Ghost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marlowe's Ghost
Marlowe's Death
Andrew Hewitt
Marlowe's Death
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marlowe's Death
Phil Closes In On Christopher Marlowe
Andrew Hewitt
Phil Closes In On Christopher Marlowe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Phil Closes In On Christopher Marlowe
Bill Pursued By Walsingham
Andrew Hewitt
Bill Pursued By Walsingham
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bill Pursued By Walsingham
Anne and Bill
Andrew Hewitt
Anne and Bill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anne and Bill
The Earl of Croydon
Andrew Hewitt
The Earl of Croydon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Earl of Croydon
Phil's Catholic Lair
Andrew Hewitt
Phil's Catholic Lair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Phil's Catholic Lair
King Phil Lands In England
Andrew Hewitt
King Phil Lands In England
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King Phil Lands In England
The Specialists and Walsingham The Spy
Andrew Hewitt
The Specialists and Walsingham The Spy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Specialists and Walsingham The Spy
King Phil Sails To England
Andrew Hewitt
King Phil Sails To England
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King Phil Sails To England
King Philip II of Spain - Deuce Or Juice?
Andrew Hewitt
King Philip II of Spain - Deuce Or Juice?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King Philip II of Spain - Deuce Or Juice?
Bill Shakespeare and His Family
Andrew Hewitt
Bill Shakespeare and His Family
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bill Shakespeare and His Family
Bill Travels To That London
Andrew Hewitt
Bill Travels To That London
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bill Travels To That London
Sir Richard Hawkins Is Captured
Andrew Hewitt
Sir Richard Hawkins Is Captured
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sir Richard Hawkins Is Captured
1593 - A Time of War and Plague
Andrew Hewitt
1593 - A Time of War and Plague
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1593 - A Time of War and Plague
Andrew Hewitt Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist